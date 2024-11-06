Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.36, RTT News reports. Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $188.01 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

Greenlight Capital Re Trading Up 7.6 %

GLRE opened at $14.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Greenlight Capital Re has a one year low of $10.49 and a one year high of $14.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Greenlight Capital Re news, Director Ian Isaacs sold 7,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $98,865.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,249.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Greenlight Capital Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Greenlight Capital Re Company Profile

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

