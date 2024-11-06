Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $368,000 Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50,235 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 12,112 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 24,242 shares in the last quarter. BDF Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,148,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 30,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,322,000 after buying an additional 68,556 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $66.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $58.93 and a 1 year high of $96.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.81 and its 200-day moving average is $77.26.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 70.82% and a return on equity of 22.56%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Baird R W lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,843.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.91, for a total transaction of $1,647,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,526 shares in the company, valued at $13,084,848.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,250 shares of company stock worth $2,746,988 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

