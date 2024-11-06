Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 248 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lessened its position in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CNA Financial by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in CNA Financial by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in CNA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

CNA stock opened at $47.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.32. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. CNA Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $52.36.

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.37%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of CNA Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CNA Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 26,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $1,297,536.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,368,102.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CNA Financial news, EVP Mark Steven James sold 18,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $938,107.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,141.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth Ann Aguinaga sold 26,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $1,297,536.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,102.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

