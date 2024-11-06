Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 408 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $60.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $44.95 and a 52-week high of $62.94.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.0108 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

