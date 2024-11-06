Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Takes Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 1,010.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total transaction of $626,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,343,233.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 3,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $326,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James W. Peters sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.48, for a total value of $626,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,343,233.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of WHR opened at $106.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $84.18 and a 1 year high of $125.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.44.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

About Whirlpool

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.