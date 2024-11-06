Grin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10,109.62 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0253 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Grin has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a total market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $10,109.62 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74,225.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.83 or 0.00501140 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00008149 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.94 or 0.00094012 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.14 or 0.00217943 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00025830 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.77 or 0.00068241 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00020533 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

