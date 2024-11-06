Ground Swell Capital LLC Invests $682,000 in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000. Super Micro Computer comprises 0.6% of Ground Swell Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 400.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 250.0% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 141.2% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 186.7% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

SMCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.40 price objective (down previously from $72.90) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com cut Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $65.00 to $37.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $27.70 on Wednesday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $122.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.15.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 142.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

