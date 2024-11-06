Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG.A – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$42.72 and traded as low as C$39.90. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$40.60, with a volume of 1,485 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently commented on GCG.A shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Guardian Capital Group from C$56.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Guardian Capital Group from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th.
Guardian Capital Group Price Performance
Guardian Capital Group Company Profile
Guardian Capital Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the provision of investment services to a range of clients in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Investment Management, and Corporate Activities and Investments.
