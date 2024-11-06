Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG.A) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG.A – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$42.72 and traded as low as C$39.90. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$40.60, with a volume of 1,485 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GCG.A shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Guardian Capital Group from C$56.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Guardian Capital Group from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$902.13 million, a PE ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$40.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$42.68.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the provision of investment services to a range of clients in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Investment Management, and Corporate Activities and Investments.

