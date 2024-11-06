Guidance Point Advisors LLC Acquires 83 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up 0.7% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Syntrinsic LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 36.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 1.3 %
IJJ opened at $125.47 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $96.75 and a twelve month high of $127.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
