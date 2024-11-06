Guidance Point Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,380 iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 115,117,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,151,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,170 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1,645.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 291,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,149,000 after purchasing an additional 274,752 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 225.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 209,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,630,000 after purchasing an additional 144,962 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $14,508,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 4,754.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 107,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,997,000 after purchasing an additional 105,111 shares during the period.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IXJ opened at $93.67 on Wednesday. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 0.56.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

