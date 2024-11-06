Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $3.86 Million Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 194.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. grew its position in Trade Desk by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTD. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $111.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.60.

TTD stock opened at $119.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a PE ratio of 239.88, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.47. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.23 and a twelve month high of $123.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.28.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total transaction of $159,740.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,898.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $484,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,887,713. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total value of $159,740.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,898.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,557,897 shares of company stock valued at $170,121,565 in the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

