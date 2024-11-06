Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $5.69 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,253 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,275,932 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,938,635,000 after purchasing an additional 146,674 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in EOG Resources by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,889,715 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,693,261,000 after buying an additional 373,365 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,782,454 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,423,869,000 after buying an additional 1,361,538 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,311,541 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,549,098,000 after acquiring an additional 260,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 7.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,564,463 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,478,401,000 after acquiring an additional 766,056 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,615,375. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,612 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.7 %

EOG opened at $122.11 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.94 and a 1-year high of $139.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.18 and a 200-day moving average of $126.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Recommended Stories

