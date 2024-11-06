Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $6,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 600.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 75.0% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 66.7% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total value of $5,701,189.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,655,789.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNPS. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Synopsys from $687.00 to $670.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $643.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Synopsys

Synopsys Price Performance

SNPS opened at $521.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $504.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $544.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.15, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $457.52 and a one year high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 24.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.