Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 13,850 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 310,743 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,850 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 293,518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after acquiring an additional 17,280 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 763.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,655 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Ford Motor by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 33,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 9,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of F stock opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.59.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Ford Motor's revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on F. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.41.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

