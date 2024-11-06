Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 4,228 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,228 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $90,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 304,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,777,218. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.38.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $53.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.06. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $53.30. The firm has a market cap of $64.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.03.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.55%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

