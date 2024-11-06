GYEN One Day Trading Volume Hits $4,514.73 (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One GYEN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GYEN has a total market cap of $13.49 million and $4,514.73 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GYEN has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GYEN Token Profile

GYEN was first traded on February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 2,098,780,833 tokens. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GYEN is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee. The official website for GYEN is stablecoin.z.com.

GYEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GYEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

