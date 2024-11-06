Hakan Kardes Sells 4,500 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHCGet Free Report) insider Hakan Kardes sold 4,500 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $58,410.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 375,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,879,753.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hakan Kardes also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, November 4th, Hakan Kardes sold 20,500 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $267,730.00.
  • On Thursday, September 12th, Hakan Kardes sold 25,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $287,000.00.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.28. The company had a trading volume of 852,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $13.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.90.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHCGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 108.69% and a negative net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $692.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALHC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 1,335.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 180,522 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 20.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $521,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 36,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 19,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

