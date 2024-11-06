Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Has $5.56 Million Stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 227,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,263 shares during the quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $5,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 16.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 171,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after buying an additional 23,723 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 63.7% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 44,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth approximately $699,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $22.18 and a 52-week high of $32.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.68 and its 200 day moving average is $26.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.99.

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.60 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 29.06%. Equities analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on GMAB. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

