Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) Trading Up 0.9% – What’s Next?

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRVSF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.34 and last traded at $3.22. Approximately 255,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 717,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.22.
Harvest Health & Recreation Company Profile
Harvest Health and Recreation, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, processes, sells, and retails inhalable, ingestible, and topical cannabis products in the United States. The company offers cannabis oil products; inhalables, including flower, dabbable concentrates, pre-filled vaporizer pens, and cartridges; and capsules, tinctures, and cannabis product edibles, including chocolates, gummies, mints, fruit chews, and dissolvable mouth strips under the Avenue, CBX SCIENCES, EVOLAB, ALCHEMY, CHROMA, CO2LORS, GOODSUN, MODERN FLOWER, and ROLL ONE brand names.
