Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Takes Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 149,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Exelon by 16.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,310,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,956,525,000 after acquiring an additional 14,749,899 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,527,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,483,000 after purchasing an additional 16,686,526 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,887,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,606,000 after purchasing an additional 113,428 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 4.6% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,374,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,623,000 after purchasing an additional 193,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 666.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,583,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,024,000 after buying an additional 3,115,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Exelon in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

Exelon Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $38.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.74. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.35 and a 52 week high of $41.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.55%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

