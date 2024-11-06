Head to Head Review: Viad (NYSE:VVI) vs. International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM)

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) and International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Viad has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Monetary Systems has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.9% of Viad shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Viad shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.3% of International Monetary Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viad 0 0 2 0 3.00 International Monetary Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Viad and International Monetary Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Viad currently has a consensus target price of $41.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.06%. Given Viad’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Viad is more favorable than International Monetary Systems.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Viad and International Monetary Systems”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viad $1.24 billion 0.67 $16.02 million $0.26 151.92 International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Viad has higher revenue and earnings than International Monetary Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Viad and International Monetary Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viad 2.30% 29.43% 3.10% International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Viad beats International Monetary Systems on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viad

(Get Free Report)

Viad Corp provides hospitality, leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in three segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment offers recreational attractions, hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services. This segment consists of Banff Jasper Collection, the Alaska Collection, the Glacier Park Collection, FlyOver, and Sky Lagoon. The Spiro segment operates as an experiential marketing agency that partners with brands around the world to manage and elevate their global experiential marketing activities. The GES Exhibition segment engages as an exhibition services company that partners with exhibition and conference organizers as a full-service provider of strategic and logistics solutions to manage the complexity of their shows. It serves event organizers and corporate brand marketers; and tour operators, tour wholesalers, destination management companies, and retail travel agencies. Viad Corp was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About International Monetary Systems

(Get Free Report)

International Monetary Systems Ltd. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the management and operation of a barter trade exchange. It offers electronic mail promotions, monthly statements, 24-hour authorization service and internet trading. The company was founded in July 1985 and is headquartered in New Berlin, WI.

