Hedera Price Reaches $0.0475 on Major Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 11% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One Hedera coin can now be bought for about $0.0475 or 0.00000067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a market cap of $1.79 billion and $58.71 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00034729 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00005500 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00010619 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00006025 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,680,032,543 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

