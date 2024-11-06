Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $282.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Heidrick & Struggles International updated its Q4 2024 guidance to EPS.

Heidrick & Struggles International Trading Up 8.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HSII traded up $3.56 on Wednesday, reaching $45.84. 46,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,259. Heidrick & Struggles International has a fifty-two week low of $24.93 and a fifty-two week high of $46.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.03 and a 200 day moving average of $35.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.33 million, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.85.

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HSII shares. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

