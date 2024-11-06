Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $82.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on HSIC. StockNews.com cut shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.50.

HSIC stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.17. The company had a trading volume of 806,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,992. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $62.05 and a 52 week high of $82.63. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.60 and a 200 day moving average of $69.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 21,035 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,457,725.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,978,026.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its position in Henry Schein by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Henry Schein by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

