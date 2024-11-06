Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Henry Schein updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.740-4.820 EPS.

NASDAQ:HSIC traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.77. 980,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,360. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Henry Schein has a 12-month low of $62.05 and a 12-month high of $82.63. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HSIC. Baird R W upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.50.

In other Henry Schein news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 21,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,457,725.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,978,026.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

