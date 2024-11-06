Heritage Investors Management Corp Cuts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,369 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 380.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 700.0% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 642.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total value of $271,140.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 37,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total value of $23,725,077.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,477 shares of company stock valued at $160,300,776 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Netflix from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Netflix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $750.00 target price on Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $748.15.

NFLX opened at $763.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $715.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $667.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $429.61 and a 12 month high of $773.00.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

