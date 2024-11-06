Heritage Investors Management Corp Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barings LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,549,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $407,521,000 after purchasing an additional 77,800 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,423,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,068,000 after purchasing an additional 25,524 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,053,000 after purchasing an additional 12,233 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 857,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,188,000 after acquiring an additional 17,555 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 28,721.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 774,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 771,455 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $290.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.05. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $209.46 and a twelve month high of $293.17.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.