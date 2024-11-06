Heritage Investors Management Corp Sells 1,010 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $2,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 337.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 97.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $12.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.73. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $9.26 and a 1 year high of $18.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 27.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ELAN. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director Michael J. Harrington bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.85 per share, with a total value of $51,975.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,245.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $1,301,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,450. The trade was a 200.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,245.90. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

