HF Advisory Group LLC Boosts Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

HF Advisory Group LLC raised its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,981 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,929,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,321,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524,934 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of eBay by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,964,196 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,394,797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,649 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 9,170,829 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $492,657,000 after purchasing an additional 189,505 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,536,843 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $404,879,000 after acquiring an additional 838,969 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in eBay by 8.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,723,503 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $361,159,000 after purchasing an additional 530,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $371,756.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,963,542.19. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $77,757.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,213.77. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $371,756.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559,291 shares in the company, valued at $36,963,542.19. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,391 shares of company stock worth $2,678,424 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EBAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised eBay from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.87.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $61.51 on Wednesday. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $67.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.34.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.14%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

