HF Advisory Group LLC Has $2.64 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,724 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics makes up about 1.2% of HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,639,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,216,599,000 after buying an additional 293,316 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,782,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,351,041,000 after acquiring an additional 115,063 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,071,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $601,756,000 after acquiring an additional 47,915 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,680,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $474,927,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,606,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $466,049,000 after purchasing an additional 23,304 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Trading Up 1.1 %

General Dynamics stock opened at $296.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.61. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $238.31 and a 52 week high of $313.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.13). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $406,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,515.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $293.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $317.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $309.00 to $306.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.69.

General Dynamics Profile



General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

