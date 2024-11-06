HF Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 28,058 Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

HF Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 1.0% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,598,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,817,000 after purchasing an additional 24,855 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 139.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 693,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,266,000 after buying an additional 403,807 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 33.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 134,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,885,000 after buying an additional 33,857 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 85.0% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,015,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the first quarter worth $5,811,000. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $39.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.35. Kilroy Realty Co. has a one year low of $27.39 and a one year high of $43.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.60). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $289.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.34%.

In other news, EVP John Osmond sold 2,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $105,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,720. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kilroy Realty news, EVP John Osmond sold 2,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $105,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,720. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $117,420.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,335.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KRC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Kilroy Realty from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.43.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

