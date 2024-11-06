HF Advisory Group LLC Sells 42 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

HF Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 26.8% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Madden Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 143.6% during the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $272.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $280.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.46. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $225.38 and a 1-year high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

