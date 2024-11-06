High Liner Foods (HLF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Friday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.38 per share for the quarter.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.12. High Liner Foods had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of C$298.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$286.86 million.

High Liner Foods Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of High Liner Foods stock opened at C$12.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$386.70 million, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.80, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.23. High Liner Foods has a 1 year low of C$10.15 and a 1 year high of C$13.95.

High Liner Foods Company Profile

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

