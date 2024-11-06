Hixon Zuercher LLC Reduces Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Hixon Zuercher LLC cut its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises about 3.0% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 35.7% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 100,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,411,000 after buying an additional 26,382 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd grew its position in NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,216,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,495,000 after purchasing an additional 26,270 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 79,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,677 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,224.3% during the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,130,000 after purchasing an additional 66,982 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,957,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,437 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE NEE opened at $78.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $161.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $53.81 and a one year high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Dbs Bank lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.