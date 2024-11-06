HMS Capital Management LLC Acquires 224 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,691 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.1% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 577 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 26.3% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 96.2% during the third quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of UNH stock opened at $566.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $580.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $543.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $436.38 and a 12-month high of $608.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.15. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 26.37%. The firm had revenue of $100.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $632.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective (down previously from $640.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $615.00 to $595.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, HSBC lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.