HMS Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

HMS Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $8,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 238.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter valued at $98,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter valued at about $117,000.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Price Performance

Shares of XHB opened at $118.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.35 and its 200-day moving average is $111.18. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12-month low of $75.75 and a 12-month high of $126.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38.

About SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.