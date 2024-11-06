Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.000-1.030 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.0 billion. Hologic also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.250-4.350 EPS.
HOLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Hologic from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.25.
Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. Hologic had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $987.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.
