HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Stake Lowered by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HTBI. EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 185.6% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 116,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 75,789 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 20.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 239,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,199,000 after purchasing an additional 40,201 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 4.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,220,000 after purchasing an additional 30,891 shares during the last quarter. Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $911,000. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $711,000. 60.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James lowered HomeTrust Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on HomeTrust Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Performance

HTBI opened at $33.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $582.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.07 and a 1-year high of $36.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.49.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.04). HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $74.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.13 million. Research analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HomeTrust Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is an increase from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 15.19%.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company’s deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

