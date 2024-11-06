Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Position Raised by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LGT Group Foundation bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $208.78 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.20 and a 1 year high of $222.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 49.88%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Baird R W cut Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Wolfe Research cut shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.73.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

