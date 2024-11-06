Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Barrington Research raised their price target on the stock from $137.00 to $142.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Huron Consulting Group traded as high as $118.98 and last traded at $118.98, with a volume of 11237 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.07.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HURN. StockNews.com raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 26,500.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.09 and its 200-day moving average is $101.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.60.
Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The firm had revenue of $370.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.
