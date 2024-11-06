Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Ichor had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $211.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Ichor updated its Q4 guidance to $0.21-0.33 EPS and its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.210-0.330 EPS.

Ichor Stock Up 16.1 %

NASDAQ ICHR opened at $31.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -33.87 and a beta of 1.91. Ichor has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $46.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.90 and its 200 day moving average is $33.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Ichor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Ichor in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Ichor from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Ichor in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ichor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

