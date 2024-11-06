Ignition (FBTC) Trading Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

Ignition (FBTC) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 5th. Over the last seven days, Ignition has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ignition has a total market cap of $42.23 million and approximately $78,571.02 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ignition token can now be purchased for $72,747.07 or 0.99565563 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $72,654.02 or 0.99438203 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,944.27 or 0.98466814 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Ignition Profile

Ignition’s genesis date was July 11th, 2024. Ignition’s total supply is 580 tokens. The official website for Ignition is fbtc.com. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @fbtc_official.

Ignition Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition (FBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ignition has a current supply of 984.47629146 with 580.47632442 in circulation. The last known price of Ignition is 68,363.37136578 USD and is down -1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $78,724.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fbtc.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

