Ignition (FBTC) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. Ignition has a market capitalization of $49.18 million and $174,736.47 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ignition token can now be purchased for $74,461.35 or 1.00636278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ignition has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73,875.04 or 0.99843872 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73,088.77 or 0.98781213 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Ignition Profile

Ignition launched on July 11th, 2024. Ignition’s total supply is 660 tokens. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @fbtc_official. The official website for Ignition is fbtc.com.

Ignition Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition (FBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ignition has a current supply of 580.46639147. The last known price of Ignition is 74,008.40149943 USD and is up 8.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $108,791.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fbtc.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

