Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,271 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $8,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 462.5% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,428,760 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $253,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,010 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Illumina by 305.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,485,599 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $155,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,747 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Illumina by 41.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,753,504 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $378,111,000 after purchasing an additional 801,814 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Illumina in the second quarter valued at $77,628,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at about $99,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Illumina stock opened at $154.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.92.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 68.73% and a positive return on equity of 3.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Daiwa America upgraded Illumina to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Illumina from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Illumina from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.50.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

