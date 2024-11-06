Immunic (IMUX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. On average, analysts expect Immunic to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Immunic alerts:

Immunic Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Immunic stock opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. Immunic has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average of $1.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on IMUX. B. Riley started coverage on Immunic in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised Immunic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Immunic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immunic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on Immunic

About Immunic

(Get Free Report)

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.