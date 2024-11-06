Immunic (IMUX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. On average, analysts expect Immunic to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Immunic Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of Immunic stock opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. Immunic has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average of $1.35.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Immunic
Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.
