Impax Asset Management Group plc Acquires Shares of 100,000 Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,743,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Howard Hughes by 27.5% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,652,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,086,000 after buying an additional 356,025 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Howard Hughes by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 609,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Howard Hughes by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 383,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,822,000 after purchasing an additional 49,103 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Howard Hughes by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 340,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,051,000 after purchasing an additional 13,880 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 81.3% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 337,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after buying an additional 151,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of NYSE HHH opened at $80.88 on Wednesday. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.56.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $327.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.00 million. Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 49.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

