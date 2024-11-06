Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $13.24 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,488 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $13,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 546.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,253,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,899 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Zoetis during the first quarter worth $210,815,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 41,235.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 939,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,652,000 after purchasing an additional 937,700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 7,608.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 835,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,874,000 after purchasing an additional 824,843 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,749,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,895,235,000 after buying an additional 414,605 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $175.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.23. The company has a market capitalization of $79.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.80 and a 12-month high of $201.92.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.12. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.55% and a return on equity of 52.59%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.44.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

