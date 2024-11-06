Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $4.37 Million Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 15.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $1,472,000. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 21.4% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price target (down from $520.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.38.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDXX opened at $415.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $476.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $486.32. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $404.74 and a 12 month high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $975.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.32 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.