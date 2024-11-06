Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 130,000 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,000 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $7,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLD. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 460,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,027,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 92,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 18,062 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,370,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

Americold Realty Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of COLD stock opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.87 and a 1 year high of $30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.86. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of -25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.61.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.54). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 10.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $660.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on Americold Realty Trust

About Americold Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.