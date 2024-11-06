Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,390 ($31.11) and last traded at GBX 2,384 ($31.03), with a volume of 682478 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,359 ($30.71).

Imperial Brands Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,234.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,069.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.64. The firm has a market cap of £20.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,060.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.42.

Imperial Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 54.26 ($0.71) per share. This represents a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $22.45. Imperial Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6,652.17%.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, tobacco accessories, vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. The company sells its products under various brands, including JPS, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone X.

